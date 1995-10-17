Armstrong 8Key Documents:
Complaint Report to US Department of Justice 02-16-2004
Declaration 03-27-2008
Armstrong 7
CSI v. Gerald Armstrong, Robert Minton, Lisa McPherson Trust
Marin Superior Court No. CV 021632 (Breach of Contract, Intentional Interference with Relations, Conspiracy)
Key Documents:
Ruling re Motion for Summary Judgment 03-23-2004
Opposition to Motion for Summary Judgment 03-02-2004
Motion for Summary Judgment 11-17-2003
Armstrong Answer 11-05-2002
Complaint 04-02-2002
Appeal
California Court of Appeal No. A107100 Marin SC No. CV 021632
Armstrong 6Armstrong v. Miscavige, et al. (Nevada)
Key Documents:
Declaration Janet Holsclaw 06-12-1998
Complaint Filed 11-24-1997
Armstrong 5Bankruptcy Decision 02-16-1996
* On October 6, 1993, Armstrong 2 and 3 were consolidated. On September 12, 1994, Armstrong 2 and 3 were consolidated with Armstrong 4 under Marin SC No. 157680. All are now called Armstrong 4. On April 9, 2008, Armstrong 4 was consolidated with Armstrong 7.
Armstrong 4 *CSI v Gerald Armstrong
Marin Superior Court No. 157680 (Fraudulent Conveyances; Conspiracy; Damages)
Key Documents:
Order of Contempt 07-13-2001
Bench Warrant (Civil) 05-15-1998
Second Order of Contempt 02-20-1998
Bench Warrant (Civil) 08-06-1997
Order of Contempt 06-05-1997
Judgment 05-02-1996
Order of Permanent Injunction 10-17-1995
Appeal
California Court of Appeal No. A075027, Marin SC No. 157680
Armstrong 3 *CSI v Gerald Armstrong
Los Angeles Superior Court No. BC 084462
(Breach of Contract)
Armstrong 2 *CSI v Gerald Armstrong
Marin Superior Court No. 152229/LASC No. BC 052395 (Breach of Contract)
Key Documents:
Verified Second Amended Complaint 04-05-1994
Armstrong 1CSC v Gerald Armstrong
Los Angeles Superior Court No. C 420153 (Conversion)
Key Documents:
Mutual Release & Settlement Agreement 12-06-1986
Breckenridge Decision Filed 06-22-1984
Appeals
Note: Court of Appeal Combined Case Nos. B025920 and B038975. 283 Cal.Rptr. 917